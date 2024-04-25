Court Sets Aside Warrant Of Arrest Against Ehie, Five Others

The Federal High Court, sitting in Abuja and presided over by Justice Emeka Nwite today, has set aside the warrant of arrest it earlier issued on the 31st of January, 2024 against the Chief of Staff to Rivers State Governor Edison Ehie and five others.

The court agreed with the submissions of Senior Advocate of Nigeria, Femi Falana & Oluwole Aladedoye, who represented the applicants, that it lacks jurisdiction to have granted the ex-parte application brought by the Inspector General of Police (I.G.P) against Ehie and five others because there was no charge pending before his court.

The court therefore set aside its ex-parte orders made on the 31st of January, 2024 issuing a warrant for the arrest of Ehie and five others and declaring them wanted.