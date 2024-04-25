FG Mulls Relocating Suleja Correctional Facility After Jailbreak

The Federal Government has said it is considering relocating the Medium Security Custodial Centre in Suleja, Niger State, following the jailbreak that saw the escape of 119 inmates.

During a visit to the centre on Thursday, the Minister of Interior, Olubunmi Tunji-Ojo, revealed that the facility houses 499 inmates, as opposed to the expected 250 that it was initially built for.

He confirmed that a total of 119 inmates had escaped, however, adding that 13 were re-arrested.

His reaction follows reports that the facility management would publish the names and pictures of the escaped inmates from the centre on Wednesday.

Channels Television had reported how 118 inmates escaped the centre following heavy rainfall on Wednesday night.

The torrential downpour had wreaked havoc on the Medium Security Custodial Centre in Suleja, Niger State, resulting in extensive damage to the facility.

The downpour caused severe damage to the custodial centre’s infrastructure, including a breach in the perimeter fence, allowing some of the inmates to flee.

While responding to the development, the spokesperson for the NCoS, Federal Capital Territory Command, Adamu Duza, was said to have disclosed the command was collaborating with other security agencies to recapture the remaining fleeing inmates, adding that their database would soon be made known to the public.