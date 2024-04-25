Lagos-Calabar Coastal Road: Demolition Of Buildings Begins Saturday

The Federal Government says the demolition of buildings on the right of way of the Lagos-Calabar Coastal Road will begin on Saturday.

The Federal Controller of Works in Lagos state, Korede Keisha, made this known during a press briefing in Lagos on Thursday.

She asked all those whose houses were marked for demolition to come to the Ministry’s Secretariat in Lagos to sort out whatever process is required by the ministry.

She said the demolition squad will move in on Saturday to begin removal of the marked properties.

The Minister of Works Dave Umahi recently said the Lagos-Calabar coastal road construction will take eight years and cost N4bn per kilometre.

The 700 km Lagos-Calabar coastal road will be constructed for N15 trillion, and a kilometre of the road will cost N4 billion. It is designed to connect Lagos to Cross River, passing through Ogun, Ondo, Delta, Bayelsa, Rivers, and Akwa Ibom states, before culminating in Cross River.

The project has been heavily criticised by many Nigerians including the presidential candidate of the Labour Party (LP) in the 2023 elections, Peter Obi, who described it as a misplaced priority by the Federal Government. Also, former Vice President Atiku Abubakar had described the project as a fraud, a comment which was refuted by the Presidency.