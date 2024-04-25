Mimiko’s Brother Emerges ZLP Candidate For Ondo Gov Poll

Abass Mimiko, a younger brother to a former Governor of Ondo State Olusegun Mimiko has emerged as the Zenith Labour Party(ZLP) candidate for the November 16 governorship election in the state.

Abass Mimiko, a medical doctor, emerged as the candidate through affirmation in the primary election of the party held on Wednesday at the ZLP secretariat in Akure, the state capital.

Speaking after his emergence, Mimiko said he would prioritise education, health, economy, and security of the state if elected as governor.

“We are forced to be reckoned with in this election, we will ensure food security, within a year of our being in the office, we will have a surplus of food in Ondo State, we will ensure affordable quality education, industrialisation, housing, free health services for all residents are part of our programmes,” he said.

When asked if the former Governor Mimiko is supporting his ambition as both of them are in different political parties, Abbas said his brother threw his weight behind him in his aspiration to become the state’s next governor.

“Former Governor Mimiko said he had no doubt if Abass becomes the governor of the state that everyone will enjoy. My brother is happy that I am coming out because he knows I would build on his achievements,” he declared.

In his remarks, the National Secretary of the ZLP Yahaya Wakama said the party was ready to take over the state from the ruling party, urging the members to work hard to achieve this.

Wakama said: “As we choose our governor today let us bear this in mind, while he will be our torchbearer, he cannot achieve anything by himself, he will need us.”

“So we must all roll up our sleeves. The journey has begun and the work has started. No one can be a bystander and indeed no one should be a bystander. We must have all hands on deck. That is the only way we can achieve our desired results.”

The party also held its state congress during which Cornelius Akintoye emerged as the new state chairman of the party in the state.