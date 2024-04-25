Ondo PDP Holds Governorship Primary Election Today

The governorship primary election of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in Ondo State is set to be held today in Akure, the state capital.

Seven aspirants have been cleared by the Senator Sam-Egwu-led screening committee to contest in the indirect primary election.

The election will be held at the International Culture and Events Centre in Akure.

Among the aspirants is a former deputy governor of the state, Agboola Ajayi.

Others are: Bamidele Akingboye, Adeolu Akinwumi, Sola Ebiseeni, John Mafo, Kolade Akinjo and Bosun Arebuwa.

According to a statement issued by the Publicity Secretary of PDP in the state, Kennedy Peretei, the Deputy Governor of Bayelsa State, Lawrence Ewhrudjakpo, is the chairman of the seven-man committee to conduct the primary election.

Peretei noted that 627 delegates from the 18 local government areas of the state are expected to vote in the election.

He added that the accreditation of delegates is scheduled to commence by 10:00 in the morning.