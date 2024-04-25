Passenger Dies Inside Bus In Kwara

A yet-to-be-identified passenger has died inside a commercial bus at Ogbomoso-Ilorin expressway, Kwara State.

The incident, it was gathered, left other passengers on the bus in shock and disbelief.

The deceased who is believed to be in his late 60s, tragically lost his life en route Ilọrin, according to one of the eyewitnesses.

Narrating the incident, a commuter in the bus, Abeni Okin, said the deceased succumbed to what was suspected to be convulsion.

“The unfortunate incident happened on April 20, 2024. It began when the bus encountered mechanical issues, forcing the driver to stop the vehicle near Ote and leave the passengers behind to seek assistance,” she said.

“Amidst the ordeal of the stalled journey, the elderly passenger began experiencing seizures and struggling to breathe, signalling a medical emergency.”

The eyewitness added: “Despite the desperate need for aid, the remote location of the incident posed significant challenges in accessing timely assistance

“With no immediate medical attention available, the man’s condition deteriorated rapidly, and tragically, he passed away before help could arrive.”

The deceased’s identity was unknown as of the time of filing this report.

The state Sector Commander of the Federal Roads Safety Corps (FRSC), Stephen Dawulung, confirmed the incident during a telephone chat with our correspondent on Wednesday afternoon.

“Yes, we are aware of the incident because our attention was drawn to it. But since it relates to health issues, that is not in our jurisdiction, we handle only crashes on the road,” he said.