Security Operatives Rescue Three Kidnap Victims, Kill Eight Bandits In Bauchi

The Bauchi State Police Command in collaboration with the local hunters’ group has successfully rescued three kidnapped victims and killed eight bandits.

This is contained in a press release issued by the Police Public Relations Officer, Bauchi State Command Ahmed Wakil.

“The operation was carried out on 22nd April 2024, following credible information received by the command regarding suspicious activities near the state border between Bauchi and Plateau states,” he said.

Providing further details, Wakili said that the Bauchi State Police detectives, deployed from Gumau, Tilde, and Tulu divisions, encountered the armed bandits during their routine patrol near the State border between Bauchi and Plateau states.

He said, acting in self-defense, the officers engaged in a firefight, resulting in the neutralization of four suspected kidnappers. Two of the suspects, on the verge of death, confessed to multiple kidnapping incidents, including the high-profile killing of a village head in Ruruwai village, Lame district, Toro LGA, Bauchi State, on March 17, 2024.

Acting swiftly on the information provided by the dying suspects, the detectives proceeded to the kidnappers’ hideout to rescue three victims from Dokayel village, who had been held captive since April 20, 2024. In a subsequent exchange of gunfire with the remaining kidnappers guarding the hostages, four more kidnappers were neutralized, and the three captives were safely freed without any ransom being paid.

According to the press release, the Commissioner of Police, Auwal Musa Muhammad, commended the officers and personnel involved in the operation for their bravery and professionalism.

He urged them to continue their efforts in maintaining law and order while calling on the general public to trust and cooperate with the police by providing valuable information and remaining vigilant.

The command reassured the public of its continuous tireless efforts to improve the security situation in the State.