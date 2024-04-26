Police Arrest 16 Suspects For Rape, Kidnapping, Others In Katsina

The Katsina State Police Command has arrested sixteen (16) suspects in connection with raping, culpable homicide, kidnapping for ransom, motorcycle and phone snatching as well as armed robbery among other major crimes in the state.

The suspects cut across six syndicates were paraded by the command’s spokesman Abubakar Sadiq on Thursday evening at the Command Headquarters, Katsina.

The first case was the arrest of a 35-year-old Surajo Magaji of Makwalla Quarters in Danja Township, Danja LGA, Katsina state.

Magaji, a suspected arsonist and killer of a five-year-old boy was arrested on April 10, 2024, at about 14:00 hrs, based on a tip-off.

Nemesis caught up with the suspect when he was caught by the complainant while trespassing on his house at about 03:00 hrs, and when questioned, he could not give a satisfactory account of his action, hence, his arrest.

During an extensive investigation, it was revealed that the suspect was indeed suspected to be in connection with the killing and dumping of the complainant’s five-year-old son into a well sometime in the year 2023 and had several unsuccessful attempts to set the complainant’s house ablaze.

He said the suspect confessed to committing the offences and will be charged in court as soon as investigations are concluded.

The second case was the arrest of one Ahmadu Usman, ‘m’, 55 years old, of Farfari village in Batagarawa LGA, Katsina state.

Usman was arrested in connection with a suspected case of culpable homicide sometime on April 16, 2024, at about 17:00 hrs.

“On April 1, 2024, at about 08:00 hrs, one Rahinatu Hassan, ‘f’, 32 years old, from Gyanke village via Batagarawa LGA, who was heavily pregnant was in labour and having difficulties delivering the baby,” the police spokesman added.

“Hence, the services of the suspect were employed to assist the woman in safe delivery; unfortunately, the suspect, knowing fully well that he is not a trained midwife, forcefully dragged the baby out of the womb with the head severed from the body.

“Upon receipt of the report, promptly, detectives were dispatched to the scene; the woman was rushed to the hospital for medical attention, and the suspect was subsequently arrested. During the course of the investigation, the suspect confessed to the commission of the offence. The investigation is still ongoing.”