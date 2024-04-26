Tinubu Appoints Chief Executive Officers For NESREA, NDRBDA

President Bola Tinubu has appointment Dr. Innocent Bariate Barikor as the Director-General of the National Environmental Standards and Regulation Enforcement Agency (NESREA).

The President has also appointed of Prince Ebitimi Amgbare as the Managing Director/CEO of the Niger Delta River Basin Development Authority (NDRBDA).

These appointments were made known in a statement signed by the President’s spokesperson, Ajuri Ngelale, on Friday.

He said the President expects that the new heads of these important agencies will discharge their duties with utmost fidelity to the nation and unfailing adherence to the highest standards of professionalism, accountability, and excellent service to the people of Nigeria.

Dr. Barikor is an academic and politician. He was a member of the Rivers State House of Assembly from 2011 to 2015, while Prince Amgbare is a retired naval officer and former commissioner in Bayelsa State.

The President had earlier appointed renowned banker and businessman, Mr. Jim Ovia, as the Chairman of the Board of the Nigerian Education Loan Fund (NELFUND).

The Presidency said that Ovia will be tasked with ensuring that Nigerian youths, irrespective of who they are, have access to higher education and skills that will make them productive members of society and core contributors to the knowledge-based global economy of this century.