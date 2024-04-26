VIDEO: Tinubu Arrives In Saudi Arabia After Visiting The Netherlands

President Bola Tinubu has arrived in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia to attend a special meeting of the World Economic Forum.

The president arrived in Riyadh after he just concluded an official visit to the Kingdom of the Netherlands.

The World Economic Forum meeting will focus on Global Collaboration, Growth and Energy for Development and will use the opportunity over 1,000 leaders from business, government, and academia are expected to attend the meeting with is slated for the 28th and 29th of April 2024.