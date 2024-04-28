UPDATED: 19 Die In Kogi Auto Crash

Nineteen persons have died in an auto crash in the Okene area of Kogi State, the Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC) said on Sunday.

“Emergency rescue teams of the Federal Road Safety Corps endured another over three hours of inferno in their bid to rescue road traffic victims at the scene of a fatal crash that claimed 19 lives on Sunday 28 April 2024 at Okene bypass, on the Okene-Lokoja highway in Kogi State,” FRSC’s corps education officer Jonas Agwu said in a Sunday statement.

The accident involved two vehicles, a truck, and a Toyota Hiace bus coming from Kano State, he said. Both vehicles collided, however.

“The impact of the collision resulted in a fire inferno that burnt the victims to death,” the statement read.

Twenty-two persons, all male, were involved. But 19 of them were killed and one injured. Two other persons were rescued unhurt by FRSC operatives.

The bodies of the dead victims have been deposited at Okene General Hospital.