Man City Beat Forest, Close Gap On Premier League Leaders Arsenal

Manchester City overcame relegation-threatened Nottingham Forest 2-0 on Sunday to close to within one point of Premier League leaders Arsenal and keep the destiny of the title race in their own hands.

Mikel Arteta’s team had thrown down the gauntlet earlier in the day, fending off a Tottenham fightback to win 3-2, briefly moving four points clear of City.

But the champions — chasing an unprecedented fourth straight English top-flight title — saw off a spirited Forest, with goals from Josko Gvardiol and Erling Haaland in either half.

Forest — fighting for their lives — will rue missed chances, including two clear-cut opportunities for Chris Wood.

City remain firm favourites to land yet another league title with four games remaining — one more than Arsenal.

Third-placed Liverpool are four points behind City having played a game more and are realistically out of the title picture.

Forest, last month docked four points for breaches of Premier League financial rules, remain just one point outside the relegation zone with three games to go.

Pep Guardiola’s City, who came into the match on the back of a 30-match unbeaten run in all competitions, did not have it all their own way at the City ground.

The home had a chance to take a shock lead in the opening seconds but Neco Williams failed to make clean contact from close range.

Forest looked dangerous when they came forward, with Nathan Ake forced to stretch to keep the ball off the toes of Callum Hudson-Odoi.

But City took the lead in the 32nd minute when Gvardiol powered home a Kevin De Bruyne corner at the near post.

Forest, undaunted, continued to test City but Wood missed a glorious chance to level from close range when found by substitute Gonzalo Montiel, getting his feet in a tangle.

Guardiola made two changes at half-time, bringing on goalkeeper Stefan Ortega for Ederson, who had a shoulder issue, and introducing Mateo Kovacic for Jeremy Doku.

Forest were quickly out of the traps but Wood again had a moment to forget after Antony Elanga skipped past Kyle Walker into the penalty box.

Elanga found the New Zealand international but he scuffed his shot and it was blocked easily.

City began to take more control as the second period wore on.

Haaland, who has been short of his razor-sharp best in recent weeks, came on for Jack Grealish shortly after the hour mark.

He eased City’s nerves minutes later, latching onto a De Bruyne through ball, evading Murillo before finding the net for his 21st Premier League goal of the season.

AFP