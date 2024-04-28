Mexico Bus Crash Leaves 14 Dead, 31 Injured

At least 14 people died and 31 others were injured in a road accident in Mexico on Sunday, the authorities announced.

The accident took place in the state of Mexico, on the outskirts of the capital, when a bus overturned on the roadway, the local safety secretariat said.

“Preliminary figures put the death toll at 14, with a further 31 injured,” the same source said.

Road accidents have been on the rise in Mexico since 2020. A total of 377,231 claims were recorded in 2022, according to the National Statistics Institute.

On February 24, 10 people died in a traffic accident in the north-central state of San Luis Potosi, including four minors.

On Saturday, a truck ran over migrants on foot, killing three of them, in the southern state of Oaxaca, reported the local press. The driver is still at large.

AFP