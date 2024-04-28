NGF Chairman Visits Fubara Over Rivers Tanker Fire

The Chairman of the Nigerian Governors’ Forum (NGF) Abdulrahman Abdulrazaq has visited Governor Siminalayi Fubara of Rivers State over the tanker fire incident in the area.

About five persons died in the inferno along the East-West road on Friday night with many cars burnt to ashes.

Days after the incident, Governor Abdulrazaq of Kwara State visited his Rivers State counterpart on Sunday to commiserate with him over the tanker explosion in the Eleme Local Government Area of the oil-rich state.

The Kwara governor says the Rivers State incident and the gas explosion in Ogun State on Saturday, make it imperative for governors to work with appropriate regulatory agencies to initiate safer means of transporting inflammable substances like petrol and gas.

Tinubu Commiserates With Rivers State

Meanwhile, President Bola Tinubu has condoled with the people of Rivers State over the incident.

The President in a statement by his media aide Ajuri Ngelale directed federal agencies in the state to continue liaising with the state government to provide the much-needed immediate support to all victims of the incident.

The President commended the first responders in Rivers State for their bravery and dedication in assisting those affected by the accident.

He also expressed confidence that stricter safety regulations for transporting petroleum products will be implemented to prevent such tragedies.