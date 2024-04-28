Tinubu Mourns Victims Of Tanker Fire Incident In Rivers

President Bola Tinubu has extended his heartfelt condolences to the families of the victims of the fire incident caused by an articulated vehicle conveying petroleum products at the Eleme section of the East-West Road in Port Harcourt, Rivers State.

No fewer than five persons died in the Friday night disaster which also destroyed more than dozens of vehicles and scourged goods worth estimated billions.

Commiserating with the government and people of Rivers State on this tragedy, President Tinubu prayed for the speedy recovery of those injured in the incident.

Tinubu’s condolence message was contained in a statement signed by his media aide, Ajuri Ngelale, on Sunday.

The President directed federal agencies in the state to continue liaising with the state government to provide much-needed immediate support to all victims of the incident.

The President commended the first responders in Rivers State for their bravery and dedication in assisting those affected by the accident.

He also expressed confidence that stricter safety regulations for the transportation of petroleum products will be implemented to prevent such tragedies.