Eric Many Records Confirms Abduction Of Artiste Gnewzy In Delta

Eric Many Records has confirmed the abduction of one of its artistes, Emuemu Goodnews, popularly known as Gnewzy.

The records label in a statement by its projector coordinator, Adedayo Showemimo, disclosed that Gnewzy was abducted after performing at a nightclub in the early hours of Monday in Delta State.

“It is with deep concern and grave distress that Eric Many Records announces the unfortunate incident involving our artist Gnewzy. In the early hours of Monday, 29th April, Gnewzy was kidnapped in Ughelli, Delta State. His manager, Obas9ice, narrowly escaped the same ordeal on Eklat road in Ughelli,” it said.

The statement adds that Gnewzy’s manager who was with him escaped kidnap and has been providing the police with relevant information regarding the unfortunate incident.

“Immediately following the incident, Obas9ice has been cooperating fully with the Division A police station in Ughelli, providing his account and statement of the events,” the statement added.

“Eric Many Records is actively collaborating with law enforcement authorities to ensure the safe return of Gnewzy. We are in contact with high-ranking police officials in Delta State, including the State Police Public Relations Officer, DSP Bright Edafe, and the Assistant Inspector General of Police in Lagos, Idowu Owohunwa.”

The kidnappers have reached out to the record label’s CEO Dilly Umenyiora via mail demanding a $200,000 ransom.