Five Feared Killed As Suspected Herdsmen Attack Enugu Community

Suspected herdsmen reportedly attacked the Nimbo community in the Uzo-Uwani Local Government Area of Enugu State on Sunday evening, killing at least five persons while several others were injured.

According to reports, the suspected herders attacked mourners at Ugwuijoro Nimbo community, causing people to scamper for safety.

Although the police are yet to make any statement concerning this incident, villagers identified five bodies as victims of the dastardly act.

Nimbo in Uzouwani LGA came into the limelight in 2016 for similar incidents where headers attacked the community, killing scores as well as sacking entire village.