Gunmen Abduct Father, Son In Ondo

The father was taking his son, an SS1 student, back to school on Monday morning, after the holidays when the kidnappers captured them.

By Olufemi Ojomo
Updated April 29, 2024
A map of Ondo, a state in South-West Nigeria.

 

A student of the Nigerian Navy Secondary School in Imeri, Ose Local Government Area of Ondo State, Jethro Onose, and his father, Maliki, have been kidnapped close to the Edo/Ondo State boundary.

The incident was made public by an ondo state-based social media influencer, Yemi Fasipe, on his X account earlier on Monday.

The public relations officer of Ondo State Police Command, Funmilayo Odunlami-Omisanya, confirmed the incident to Channels Television.

She disclosed that the school authorities had reported to the police, adding that they [police] and naval officers had swung into action to rescue the victims.

