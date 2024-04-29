Ogun Seals Gas Company After Abeokuta Explosion

The Ogun State Government has sealed off Gasco Marine Limited, the company whose truck was involved in an accident that caused explosion in the Ita-Oshin area of Abeokuta North Local Government Area on Saturday.

Speaking in an interview after sealing off the premises of the company located at Onijoganjogan, Abeokuta, the Senior Special Assistant to the Ogun State Governor on Environment and Chairman, Special Task Force on Environmental Matters, Farouq Akintunde, said the accident occurred due to the negligence of the company.

READ ALSO: Gov Abiodun Visits Gas Explosion Scene, Promises Compensation

“Two days ago, Ogun State was in a tumult with the news of fire incident that occurred around Ita-Oshin. We can authoritatively confirm that the truck that was involved in that fire is from this company,” he said.

“It was a sorry case because it involved loss of life and destruction of properties. Our preliminary investigation shows that it is an act of negligence from the company as they did not do the needful as regards the truck.

“As a regulatory body which is in control of all these matters, we believe there is a need for us to conduct safety and audit tests on all their trucks to prevent future occurrence. In doing so, we have to shut down the premises and after that all other procedures will follow.”

The Senior Special Assistant said the company would be unsealed as soon as all necessary steps and precautions have been put in place, maintaining that as a business-friendly state, the government does not take joy in sealing business premises perpetually.

The fire incident involving the Gasco Marine truck occurred at about 5PM at Ita Oshin junction a few metres from the roundabout.

The truck, moving inward Abeokuta, lost control and ran into the road pavement before it eventually stopped. The driver fled the scene while the truck boy lost his life.