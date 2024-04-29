Rivers LG Chairmen Pray Abuja Court To Compel IGP, DSS To Secure Them

Local Government chairmen in Rivers State are asking the Federal High Court in Abuja to compel the Inspector General of Police (IGP), Kayode Egbetokun, and the Director General of the Department of State Services (DSS), Yusuf Bichi, to provide them adequate security for their lives and properties.

They claim that under Sections 215 of the 1999 Constitution and Sections 4, 7 and 9 of the Police Act 2020, the IGP, DSS and other security agencies are under statutory obligations, and bound to ensure their security and welfare.

In an originating summons instituted on their behalf By Senior Advocate Of Nigeria, Mahmud Abubakar, the council chairmen also sought order of the court against the Attorney General of the Federation (AGF), Lateef Fagbemi, not to allow any other laws to be implemented for local governments in Rivers State other than the ones enacted by the State House of Assembly.

They predicated their fears on alleged threat and boast by the Rivers State Government not to implement or enforce the laws made by the State House of Assembly for the local governments.

The chairmen want a declaration that no organ of any government has power to withhold the financial allocations due to local governments in the oil-rich South-South state.

The chairmen asked the court to make declaration that the IGP, DSS DG, Rivers State Police Commissioner Tunji Disu, and others are statutorily bound to provide security and welfare for their lives and properties

They also applied for a declaration that the IGP, DSS DG, Rivers CP and others are bound to recognise and enforce all laws and regulations inclusive of the one made by the State House of Assembly Of Rivers State.

No date has been set for hearing of the originating summons.