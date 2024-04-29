Thiago Silva To Leave Chelsea At End Of Season

Thiago Silva has announced he would be leaving Chlesea at the end of the season after spending four years at Stamford Bridge

He made the announcement on Monday on the club;s official website .

In a farewell message addressed to fans, Thiago said,”’Chelsea means a lot to me. I came here with the intention of only staying for a year and it ended up being four years. Not just for me but for my family, too.”

‘My sons play for Chelsea so it’s a source of great pride to be a part of the Chelsea family – literally because my sons are here. I hope they can continue their careers here at this victorious club that many players wish to be part of.

‘I think in everything I did here over the four years, I always gave my all. But, unfortunately, everything has a start, a middle and an end. That doesn’t mean that this is a definitive end. I hope to leave the door open so that in the near future I can return, albeit in another role here.

”But…it’s an indescribable love. I can only say thank you.”

Thiago has made 151 appearances for the Blues since joining in August 2020 where he won the Champions League, FIFA Club World Cup, and the UEFA Super Cup.