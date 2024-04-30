Fubara Hails Finidi’s Appointment As Super Eagles’ Head Coach

Rivers State Governor Siminalayi Fubara has congratulated Rivers-born ex-international Finidi George on his appointment by the Nigeria Football Federation (NFF) as the Super Eagles’ head coach.

Governor Fubara, in a congratulatory message by his Chief Press Secretary Nelson Chukwudi, said the appointment is a testament to Finidi’s “hard work, commitment, perseverance and patriotism over the years”.

He recalled George’s sterling performances at the 1994 and 1998 FIFA World Cup finals, as well as his contributions to the Super Eagles winning gold, silver, and bronze medals in the 1992, 1994, 2000, and 2002 AFCON tournaments, among other exploits.

Fubara expressed confidence that the 52-year-old, who won 62 caps for Nigeria and coached many teams to victory, including his record as assistant to Jose Peseiro, would bring his wealth of experience to bear in leading the senior national team to laurels in the coming months and years.

“George’s years of experience as a national and international footballer, particularly his mesmerising displays in Calabar Rovers, Sharks FC in Nigeria; and Ajax Amsterdam and Real Betis, among others in Europe, and as a coach will come in handy in his new job,” the governor said.

He urged him to be a good ambassador of Rivers State.