NERC Deregulates Prepaid Meter Prices May 1

The Nigerian Electricity Regulatory Commission (NERC), in a move to deregulate the metre supply and pricing market, released an order on Monday on the deregulation prices for metres deployed under the Meter Asset Provider (MAP) Scheme.

According to the order, the commission said the move was necessitated after MAPs and other operators requested a further review of metre prices in consideration of the significant changes in foreign exchange and inflation rates since NERC’s last price review in September 2023.

It said the significant changes in these macroeconomic variables had constrained the abilities of metre providers to supply metres at the approved regulated price.

“The commission has noted the need for the efficient pricing of meters to respond more quickly to changes in macroeconomic parameters, particularly exchange rates.

“The commission has further taken cognisance of the constraints/challenges faced by MAPs and LMMAs and therefore approved the deregulation of prices of meters deployed under the MAP scheme with effect from May 1, 2024,” NERC stated.

It added, “With effect from May 1, 2024, all prices of meters under the MAP scheme shall be determined through a competitive bidding process with customers provided with a choice of authorised vendors.”

As a result, NERC said it has henceforth deregulated the pricing of meters deployed under the MAP scheme.

“The cost of prices of meters deployed under the MAP scheme is hereby deregulated to enable end-use customers acquire meters from MAPs of their choice based on competitive open market prices determined from transparent bidding frameworks,” the commission stated.

It said, “All MAP permit holders are henceforth eligible to provide services and transact for the provision of meters and metering services with any Disco in the Federal Republic of Nigeria with their existing permit.

“The lifting of the restriction on permitting to operate in all Discos is subject to the mandatory requirement for MAPs to comply with the associated Disco specific requirements/specifications.

“All Discos shall ensure the effective and seamless integration of smart meters deployed by MAPs with the Disco’s head-end systems and meter data management systems.”