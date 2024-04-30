Troops Clear Terrorists’ Camp, Rescue Kidnap Victims, Recover Arms In Taraba

Troops of the Nigeria Army, 93 Battalion Sub-Sector 3B Operation Whirl Stroke, stationed at Fikyu have cleared terrorists’ camp and recovered one AK-47 Magazine with 10 rounds of 7.62MM special ammunition in Taraba State.

This follows a report by residents of suspected terrorists firing sporadically in the Pukun village of Fikyu in the Ussa Local Government Area of the state on Monday.

In a related development, troops deployed to Kofai Ammadu and Kasuwan Haske, in collaboration with troops from Sub-Sector 1A OPWS, acted on intelligence regarding the hideout of terrorists in Vingir Village of Katsina-Ala Local Government Area, Benue State, and arrested a suspected kidnapper Dogo Manu.

This is contained in a press statement issued by the Acting Assistant Director, 6 Brigade Army Public Relations Oni Olubodunde.

READ ALSO: Army Dismisses Two Soldiers Over Theft At Dangote Refinery In Lagos

According to the statement, in another development, troops of 20 Model Battalion Sub-Sector 3A OPWS, while on night patrol around Gangdanbana and Kwanar Maliki in Bali Local Government Area on 27 April 2024 apprehended one Junaidu Isiaka with four sacks of substance suspected to be cannabis sativa.

The suspect has been on the watchlist of security agencies for his involvement in illegal drug deals and supplies to terrorists and other criminal elements operating within the general area.

The operation according to the Nigeria Army highlights the commitment and dedication of the troops in combating terrorism and all forms of criminality while ensuring the safety and security of the citizens.

The Nigerian Army remains resolute in its efforts to rid the region of criminal elements and restore peace and stability, not just in Taraba but the nation as a whole, the statement adds.