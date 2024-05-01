30 Injured, 10 Seriously In German May Day Parade Accident

Around thirty people were injured, 10 of them seriously, after a float being pulled by a tractor overturned at a May Day parade in southwest Germany, police said.

It toppled as the tractor pulling it made a turn, they said in a statement.

Some of the injured were flown out for treatment, with some helicopters flying in from nearby Switzerland to help.

The accident happened around 1:05 pm (1105 GMT) on a road near the town of Kandern, which lies near the French border between the German city of Freibourg im Breisgau and Basel in Switzerland.