×

30 Injured, 10 Seriously In German May Day Parade Accident

Some of the injured were flown out for treatment, with some helicopters flying in from nearby Switzerland to help.

By Nebianet Usaini
Updated May 1, 2024
Twitter
Demonstrators participate on a May Day march, in Nuremberg, Germany, May 1, 2024. (Daniel Vogl/ via AP)

 

 

Around thirty people were injured, 10 of them seriously, after a float being pulled by a tractor overturned at a May Day parade in southwest Germany, police said.

It toppled as the tractor pulling it made a turn, they said in a statement.

Some of the injured were flown out for treatment, with some helicopters flying in from nearby Switzerland to help.

The accident happened around 1:05 pm (1105 GMT) on a road near the town of Kandern, which lies near the French border between the German city of Freibourg im Breisgau and Basel in Switzerland.

 

More Stories