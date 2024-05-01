Complete Port Harcourt Refinery To Combat Fuel Scarcity- Oil Marketers Urge Tinubu

As fuel scarcity continues to disrupt daily life in some states of the country, the Independent Petroleum Marketers (IPMAN) has urged President Bola Tinubu to prioritise the swift completion of the ongoing rehabilitation of the Port Harcourt refinery as a definitive solution to the lingering fuel distribution challenges.

The IPMAN Rivers State Chairman, Tekena Ikpaki, appealed in an exclusive chat with our correspondent in Port Harcourt, the Rivers State capital.

However, he commended the president for taking the initiative to reopen defunct refineries, emphasising that the move was more pressing now than ever.

Ikpaki underscored the importance of access to the Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation portals for IPMAN members, to buy products to prevent potential fuel scarcity in Port Harcourt and its environs. As seen in some parts of the country, adding the reservoir to private depots cannot last for long.