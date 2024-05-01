Keep Your Eyes On The Ball — Rainoil Boss Shares Entrepreneurship Tips

Dr Gabriel Ogbechie, founder of the Rainoil Group, one of Nigeria’s largest indigenous oil and gas companies, has advised young entrepreneurs, to stay focused and keep their eyes on the mark in their journey to building businesses of their choice.

Ogechie gave this counsel at the 2024 ‘The Platform’, a non-profit initiative of the Covenant Nation, geared primarily to improving the individuals of Nigeria and the world.

While addressing the audience at the event, the oil billionaire and philanthropist, said he birthed Rain Oil in 1997 and had grown the business to the current state by not losing sight of the end goal.

Rainoil Limited is an integrated downstream company and a prominent player in the Nigerian oil and gas industry. The Rainoil Group comprises business operations that span across the downstream value chain: Retail Sales, Bulk Storage, Logistics, and Shipping Petroleum Product Storage, Haulage/Distribution.

The Chief executive Officer in a previous interview, once relayed how he started Rainoil with N300,000 when he was 30 years old.

While speaking on the topic, ‘Entrepreneur: Building A Business From Scratch’, said one of the motivations for starting a business, is the desire to be your own boss.