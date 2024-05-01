Organised Labour Calls For Immediate Reversal Electricity Tariff Hike 

The Presidents of the Nigeria Labour Congress and Trade Union Congress, Joe Ajaero and Festus Osifo, while presenting a joint address at the May Day celebration in Abuja, on Wednesday, urged the Federal Government to also enthrone service reflective tariff and stoppage of segregation of customers.

In the 18-item demands presented by the labour leaders, they said electricity privatisation exercise in the country should be reviewed with the view to a reversal.

In addition, they want the government to immediately roll out the CNG buses nationwide as agreed.

They also call for a one-year moratorium on all forms of taxes, levies and dues collectible from the informal economy by State and local governments.

Nigerian Electricity Regulatory Commission (NERC) had on April 3, 2024 raised electricity tariff for customers enjoying 20 hours power supply daily. Customers in this category are said to be under the Band A classification.

The increase will see the customers paying N225 kilowatt per hour from the current N66, a development that has been heavily criticised by many Nigerians, considering the immediacy of the tariff hike and the current hardship in the land.