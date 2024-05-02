Economic Challenges: Look At The ‘Big Picture,’ Shettima Appeals To Nigerians

Vice President Kashim Shettima believes the economic reforms of the Bola Tinubu’s government will soon yield results and is calling on Nigerians to be patient.

The removal of fuel subsidy and the unification of all segments of the forex exchange (FX) market among other reforms have pushed the cost of living to new highs.

But at the Thursday 2nd Chronicle Roundtable in Abuja on Thursday, Shettima told the gathering that Nigeria is on the right track despite the initial challenges with the economy.

He said the reforms were necessary steps, especially the removal of fuel subsidy which he described as the “big elephant in the room.”

“I truly wish there were a shortcut to our promised land. But the only shortcut available is to resort to offering placebos to the nation, which, I guarantee, would mortgage both the present and future generations,” he said.

“However, we’ve chosen the path of salvaging the nation, and I assure you that our economic promises remain valid. Soon, Nigeria’s economy will experience significant growth once we’ve overcome these sacrifices. Positive changes will soon be evident across all economic indicators – inflation, per capita income, GDP numbers, poverty reduction, food security, and all aspects close to the hearts of our people.”

“As leaders, we bear the burden of responsibility for our actions even when we are convinced that we are right, even when data seems to favour our positions, even when common sense appeals to our decisions, and, especially, when we are wrong,” he said.

“The time of crisis or expectations, I believe, is precisely the time that a leader of note proves their resilience, and I must appeal to you to stare at the big picture with me and believe me when I say: there is no shortcut to where we are headed”.

Shettima also re-echoed the government’s resolve to fight corruption without favour.

“Our promise to wage war against corruption without interference or favouritism is being fulfilled. The ongoing high-profile cases indicate a new era of accountability,” Shettima said.

“The administration’s revenue drive is on track to deliver outstanding results, with the continued digitization of revenue collection in all ministries, departments, and agencies.”