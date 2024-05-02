EDSG, Security Agencies’ Collaboration Contributing To Peace, Says Obaseki

Edo State Government’s collaboration with various security agencies in the state including the local vigilante network has strengthened the peace, security, and safety.

Governor Godwin Obaseki disclosed this while receiving the Officer Commanding 2 Division Nigerian Army, Major General Obinna Onubogu who led other senior military officers to the Government House, Benin City, on a courtesy visit on Thursday.

The governor who commended the Army for their continuous support for his administration and contributions to the security architecture of the state, said their contributions have in no little way led to peace, and safety in Edo State.

“We are enjoying peace, security, and safety in Edo State today largely because of the backing of the military and other federal security agencies.

“The security situation in Edo State today particularly vis-a-vis or relative to states around our zone, has tremendously improved. You will agree with us that Edo is relatively peaceful and one of the safest States in Nigeria.

“We didn’t achieve this on our own but we have support from security agencies and one of these support structures is the Army. The level of collaboration, intervention, and support from the military authority is largely responsible for the peace and safety we experienced in Edo State.

“A few years ago, we had lots of kidnapping incidents internally within the state as you couldn’t travel from Benin to Auchi for instance without fear of being kidnapped. But today, working with the Military and setting up the Military Forward Operating Base (FOB) in Ehor we no longer hear of such incidents.

“Also in the western flank in the State, like Sobe and the Odighi area, you know perennially at the crisis of militancy and, terrorism attacks, these criminals come in ransacking villages, farms but working with the military we were able to scuttle their plans. We have a temporary FOB already in these areas and we will be building a permanent one there.

“We have recorded tremendous successes as companies are now relocating to this axis. What is left is the northern border with Kogi State around the Akoko-Edo axis as we are putting our heads together with General Officer Commanding the Division to see how to take charge of the security situation in that part of the State”.

Speaking on the readiness of his administration to ensure a peaceful and secured Governorship election in Edo State, Obaseki said “following the security architecture our government has put in place and the resilience we have built into the system, what we have today in our security architecture will put us through as security in the state is intact.

Earlier, Major General Obinna Onubogu said he is in the state on a familiarisation visit to the governor after assuming duty as Officer Commanding 2 Division Nigerian Army about one month ago.

He thanked the governor and his administration for the various support the Army has continued to receive from the Edo State Government which has helped maintain peace and security in the State.

“I have just taken over about a month ago as the General Officer Commanding 2 Division Nigerian Army. This visit to His Excellency is to familiarise myself and inform him officially that I have taken over 2 Division. Edo State happens to be one of the States which is within the area of responsibility of 2 Division,” he said.

“Edo State Government has been very supportive as the Nigerian Army has benefited from the government. The government has supported through 4 Brigade Nigerian Army, Military Hospital, Benin, and several other establishments in Edo State.

“The government has also supported the Army in the area of communication with our operations and also supporting some of our bases. This has improved security and also curbed some of the excesses of criminal elements within the State.

“The Army will continue to provide support for the government and other sister security agencies in the State whenever we are called upon. The Army base we have set up within the State is active and ready to spring into action when needed, to ensure the wish of the people for a peaceful state come to pass”.