Momodu Accuses APC Of Plotting To Destabilise PDP

A chieftain of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Dele Momodu, has blamed all issues facing the party on an alleged attempt by the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) to destabilise the opposition.

Momodu, who was a guest on Channels Television’s Politics Today on Thursday, accused the ruling party of plotting to crush the opposition.

“APC will do everything possible to destroy opposition; buy those who are buyable, to terrorise those who are not buyable and make sure that the party is in disarray, that is all,” Momodu said.

He accused President Bola Tinubu of stifling opposition even after thriving as an opposition leader before his party dislodged PDP as the ruling party.

“You see part of my admiration for then Governor Bola Ahmed Tinubu in Lagos was the role he played as an opposition leader. But unfortunately, now we have a former opposition leader in government, and they don’t want opposition, it’s an irony,” he said.

The main opposition party has not been able to resolve the crisis that hit the party following the fallout of its presidential election primary in 2023 which cost it victory in the general election.

The lingering crisis in the PDP has gotten to a point where some of its members are beginning to throw in the towel, with the most notable of recent being former governor of Imo State, Emeka Ihedioha, who tendered his resignation last week.

One of the reasons Ihedioha gave for his resignation was the inability of the party to play the role of opposition as expected which Momodu agrees with.

The presidential aspirant under the PDP in 2023 insisted that everything going wrong in the PDP which is why it is failing to play the opposition role perfectly is engineered by APC which he claimed has bought over some PDP members to sow seeds of discord.

However, Momodu is optimistic that the PDP will resolve its issues and bounce back to give the heat as a strong opposition. According to him, the party’s presidential candidate in 2023, Atiku Abubakar, is already making moves to bring every member of the party together to forge ahead as a strong family.