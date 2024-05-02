Police Arrest Suspected Masterminds Of Abuja-Kaduna Road Abductions, Others

Operatives of the Kaduna State Police Command have arrested the masterminds of the kidnapping and murder of students of Greenfield University and the abductions along the Abuja-Kaduna highway.

One of the arrested suspects is a notorious terrorist leader Ibrahim Abdullahi popularly known as Mande, who masterminded and participated in the kidnapping and murder of students of Greenfield University and most of the kidnappings along the Abuja-Kaduna highway.

Parading the suspects at the Kaduna Police Command Headquarters in on Thursday, the Force Public Relations Officer Muyiwa Adejobi said that Mande was arrested based on credible information at the Abuja-Kaduna Road flyover by Rido Junction in Chikun Local Government Area.

He explained that the suspect has confessed to being a leader of a kidnap syndicate terrorising the Kaduna-Abuja Expressway and ranked among notorious bandits like Dogo Gide and Bello Turji.

The Force PRO further disclosed that police operatives also arrested another notorious kidnap gang leader who masterminded the September 2023 attack on the Saint Raphael Catholic Church at Fadan Kamantan where a seminarian and the church were burnt to ashes.

“Regrettably, the suspects had already set ablaze the priest’s residence before the arrival of the authorities. Despite the valiant efforts of operatives, one seminarian Stephen Naaman tragically lost his life in the inferno, and property worth millions of Naira, including a Honda vehicle and a motorcycle, were consumed by the fire.

“However, due to diligence and tireless pursuit of the issue by the police, on the 22nd of March, 2024 one Yakubu Saidu, the mastermind and leader of the notorious kidnapping gang, was apprehended and he confessed to his involvement in the heinous crime”.

Police operatives also arrested a suspect Shedrack John for allegedly aiding kidnappers by providing medical services to injured bandits in the forest as well as those other suspects Auwal Hassan, and Auwal Ahmed Auwal Adamu.

The Force spokesman assured that the police leadership of IGP Kayode Egbetokun remained steadfast in its resolve to uphold the rule of law, ensure the safety and security of all citizens, and combat criminal activities across the country.

“These recent achievements along the Abuja-Kaduna expressway underscore the zeal of the Force in fulfilling our mandate of protecting lives and property. This special intervention and operation would be replicated in other major expressways and cities across the country through the establishment of the Special Intervention Squad (SIS) by the IGP,” he said.

“We will continue to collaborate with relevant stakeholders, employ innovative strategies, and harness the full force of the law to root out criminal elements and create a conducive environment for peaceful coexistence and socio-economic development.

“As we forge ahead, the Nigeria Police Force extends its gratitude to members of the public for their continued support and cooperation. Together, we will build safer communities, foster trust between the police and citizens, and strive towards a Nigeria where all individuals can live without fear of crime or violence.”