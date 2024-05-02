Police Parade Suspects For Kidnapping, Rape, Others In Yobe

The Yobe State Command of the Nigeria Police Force (NPF) has paraded suspects for armed robbery, kidnapping, rape, theft, and stealing.

They also recovered three AK-47 riffles and assorted magazines.

Parading the suspects at the Yobe State Police Command headquarters in Damaturu on Thursday, the police commissioner Ahmed Garba said 31 armed robberies, 12 kidnappings, 55 homicides, as well as 115 theft offences were recorded in the first quota of 2024.

He revealed the suspects would be charged to court as soon as investigations were completed.