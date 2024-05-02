VIDEO: New Minimum Wage Should Not Be Less Than ₦100,000 — Economist

As Nigerian workers await the announcement of a new living wage by the President Bola Tinubu administration, an economist, Paul Alaje, has said that the new minimum wage should not be less than ₦100,000.

Alaje spoke on Channels Television’s The Morning Brief breakfast programme on Thursday, a day after Nigerian workers celebrated the May Day.

Meanwhile, the Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC) and the Trade Union Congress (TUC) on Wednesday, insisted that a new living wage of ₦615,000 be expeditiously approved by the President Tinubu administration before the end of May.

The two unions were unanimous that the N30,000 current minimum wage has been grossly insufficient for Nigerian workers in the light of current economic realities and inflationary pressure including food inflation, hike in energy and transportation cost, amongst others.

