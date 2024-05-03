11-Year-Old Victim Dies In Captivity After Kidnapper Fed Him Drugs

A 19-year-old kidnapper identified as Mohammed Abdullahi in Gujba local government area of Yobe State, has kidnapped an 11-year son of a neighbour, demanded ₦600,000 in ransom, killed the victim with a substance drug, and later buried him.

The Commissioner of Police in Yobe state, CP Ahmed Garba, paraded the suspect and 17 others at the Police Command headquarters in Damaturu and expressed concern over the reemerging criminal activities in the state.

“Mohammed Abdullahi, a 19-year-old suspect from Buniyadi, abducted the son of their neighbour’s 11-year-old and later demanded a ransom of 600,000 naira. When the parents of the victim could not meet his demand, he later bought drugs and administered them to the victim to sleep and the victim later died. The suspect later buried the corpse in their house while his parents were away and was later apprehended by the police,” he said.

Another suspect, Sani Musa, aged 22 years, who stabbed his victim, Sheba Simon, with a knife and snatched her cell phone, was also trailed, arrested and paraded by the police.

In an interview with Channels Television, the suspect, Sani Musa, admitted to committing the crime, saying his intention was not to kill her but to collect the cell phone.

Other suspects paraded were transformer vandals at the Pompomari community of the state capital, and house burglars among other crimes, ranging from rape and armed robbery where 3 AK47 rifles and live ammunition were recovered.

The CP who expressed worry over the insecurity, urged the Yobe State government, to provide empowerment and skills acquisition for the teaming youths in the state, to keep them busy instead of roaming about, taking unwanted drugs, and causing mayhem to communities.