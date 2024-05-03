FG Set For Made-In-Nigeria Vehicle Production In 2024

The Minister of Industry, Trade and Investment, Doris Uzoka-Anite, says Nigeria is ready to commence local automobile manufacturing before the end of the year.

At the African Association of Automotive Manufacturers and the Nigerian Automative Manufacturers Association’s meeting in Abuja, Uzoka-Anite said funds to grow the nation’s automotive industry have been made available to local manufacturers.

According to her, it was vital to source made-in-Nigeria vehicle materials locally.

She seized the occasion to inform all stakeholders, including manufacturers, dealers, regulatory bodies, and other players in the automobile ecosystem, to key into the Nigerian Automotive Development Policy, and start making the desired contribution to the nation’s economy.

READ ALSO: NSA Orders Enforcement Of Cybercrimes Law

The African Association of Automotive Manufacturers is an organisation dedicated to the industrialisation and development of the automotive sector across Africa.

It works with governments to shape policies, attract investors, and support the economic potential of the continent, by promoting sustainable and affordable mobility solutions.

The association primarily serves the automotive industry, including manufacturers, investors, and policymakers. It is based in Johannesburg, South Africa.