UEFA To Allow Squads Of Up To 26 Players At Euro 2024

Nations participating at Euro 2024 in Germany in June and July will be able to take squads ranging in size from 23 to 26 players, a source close to UEFA’s executive committee told AFP on Friday.

All squad members will be allowed to appear on the teamsheet, in contrast to the last European Championship in 2021 when teams had squads of 26 but three players were not allowed to wear kit and had to watch from the stands.

The expansion from 23 players at the last Euro was due to the pandemic and potential complications of squad members contracting COVID-19

FIFA also allowed expanded squads at the 2022 World Cup, which was played in the middle of the club season in Europe, where so many leading players are based.

However, it remains to be seen if all national team coaches choose the maximum number of players this time.

“Statistics show that on average, at a major tournament, four players in a squad don’t play at all, and there are two or three who play a maximum of 10 minutes,” France boss Didier Deschamps recently told AFP.

“Naming 26 players just for the sake of it doesn’t interest me.”

Final squad lists for Euro 2024 must be submitted to European football’s governing body by June 7, seven days before the tournament kicks off.