Vigilantes Killed, Two Village Heads Abducted In Fresh Kaduna Terrorists’ Attack

Suspected terrorists have reportedly killed some residents of Kakangi and Ungwan Matinja communities in Birnin-Gwari Local Government Area of Kaduna State in a fresh attack on the state.

The recent incident happened on Thursday morning and comes about a week after bandits killed three people within the Kakangi constituency.

Among the casualties were said to be eight vigilante members, while the terrorists abducted the village heads of Kakangi and Kisaya under the Kakangi ward.

The Spokesman of the Kaduna State Police Command, ASP Mansir Hassan, confirmed the incident to Channels Television, saying that a combined team of police operatives have been deployed to the affected communities.

The Police PRO explained that the Command is still gathering information from the Divisional Police Officer in Birnin-Gwari to ascertain the exact number of casualties due to the poor GSM network in Birnin Gwari and environs.

However, a community leader, Mohammed Amin, told our correspondent that the vigilantes were ambushed and attacked by the terrorists while they were trailing the kidnapped victims who were abducted on their way to a burial between Kakangi and Sabon Layi.

He also disclosed that the vigilantes equally killed some of the terrorists, while the fleeing terrorists succeeded in taking the two traditional rulers away.