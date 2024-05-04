Arsenal Pay Tribute To British-Nigerian Teenage Fan Daniel Anjorin Killed In UK

Arsenal fans have paid tribute to the late British-Nigerian teenage fan Daniel Anjorin who was murdered by a sword-wielding attacker on Tuesday in London.

In their game against Bournemouth on Saturday, the Gunners paused play in the 14th minute as fans clapped in honour of the 14-year-old Anjorin whose favourite player was Bukayo Saka.

READ ALSO: 14-Year-Old Daniel Anjorin Named Victim In London Sword Attack

The scoreboard beamed Daniel’s image with banners reading “R.I.P Daniel” displayed in various parts of the Emirates Stadium in honour of the Arsenal fan.

READ ALSO: Arsenal Sink Bournemouth, Move Four Points Clear In Title Race

Until his death, he attended Bancroft’s private school in Woodford Green – also attended by Nottingham attack victim Grace O’Malley-Kumar.

He was mortally wounded as he left his home to go to school when he was attacked by a man wielding what appeared to be a Samurai-type sword.

Police tasered and arrested the suspect, a 36-year-old man who remains in custody on suspicion of murder. He has not been named and was not previously known to police.

The independent school attended by Anjorin said in a statement Wednesday that they had been left in “profound shock and sorrow” at the pupil’s death.