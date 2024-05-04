Eric Many Records Confirms Release Of Abducted Artiste Gnewzy

Eric Many Records has confirmed that its artiste, Emuemu Goodnews, whose stage name is Gnewzy, has been released by his abductors after six days in their custody.

Disclosing this in a statement, the CEO of Eric Many Records, Dilly Umenyiora, said that part of the ransom for the release of the artiste was paid by the record label. He, however, did not disclosed how much was paid as ransom.

While appreciating the police in their efforts in securing the release of Gnewzy, the record label boss lamented some irregularities in their handling of the situation.

Umenyiora said he believes that the police could have done more to expedite the release of the artiste.

“While we are grateful for the efforts of the police in securing Gnewzy’s release, we must acknowledge that there were some irregularities in the handling of the situation.

“Despite the payment of the ransom, the police response and support were minimal, leaving much to be desired in terms of efficiency and effectiveness.

“Eric Many Records would like to express our gratitude to the officers who diligently played their part, however, we believe that more could have been done to expedite the process and ensure the safety of Gnewzy who is now receiving medical care and recuperating from his ordeal,”the statement read in part.

The record label said it is committed to working with the relevant authorities to address these issues and improve the response to such incidents in the future.

Gnewzy was abducted on April 29 after performing at a nightclub in the early hours of Monday in Delta State, with the kidnappers demanding a $200,000 ransom.