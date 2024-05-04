FULL LIST: Boniface Makes Bundesliga Team Of The Season

Super Eagles striker, Victor Boniface, has been included in a star-studded Bundesliga Team of the Season.

Boniface was instrumental in Bayer Leverkusen’s impressive season that has seen them run away with the league title and remains unbeaten so far in all competitions.

Despite a long injury layoff, the Nigerian is still one of the league’s top scorers with 11 goals.

“If he hadn’t been injured in preparing for the AFCON, Leverkusen’s lead striker would have made an even bigger splash this season. He remains top scorer at the champions despite missing 11 matches due to injury – and is a bona fide attacking livewire,” the Bundesliga website said of Boniface.

According to the league, the votes of the fans had a 40% weighting in the final results, with those from clubs and experts counting for 30% each in the search for a goalkeeper, four defenders, three midfielders and three attackers.

Six players from champions Leverkusen made the 11-man team released on Saturday, two from Bayern Munich, two from Stuttgart and one from Dortmund.

See full list of the team below:

Goalkeeper

Gregor Kobel (Borussia Dortmund)

Defenders

Jeremie Frimpong (Bayer Leverkusen)

Jonathan Tah (Bayer Leverkusen)

Waldemar Anton (VfB Stuttgart)

Alejandro Grimaldo (Bayer Leverkusen)

Midfielders

Jamal Musiala (Bayern Munich)

Granit Xhaka (Bayer Leverkusen)

Florian Wirtz (Bayer Leverkusen)

Attackers

Serhou Guirassy (VfB Stuttgart)

Harry Kane (Bayern Munich)

Victor Boniface (Bayer Leverkusen)