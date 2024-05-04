VIDEO: Bismarck Rewane Backs Telcos’ Move For Tariff Hike

The Managing Director/Chief Executive Officer of Financial Derivatives Company Limited Bismarck Rewane has backed telecommunication companies’ move to increase tariffs.

Telecom operators including MTN, Airtel, and Globacom have pushed for cost-reflective tariffs because of extant economic realities.

While the development has triggered a backlash in some quarters, Rewane says telco pricing needs to reflect current realities. He was a guest on Friday’s edition of Channels Television’s Politics Today.

