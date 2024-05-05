Bayern’s Guerreiro To Miss Real Madrid Clash With Injury

Bayern Munich midfielder Raphael Guerreiro has been ruled out of Wednesday’s Champions League semi-final second leg at Real Madrid due to an ankle injury.

On Sunday, Bayern issued a statement saying Guerreiro would be missing for the “coming games” without specifying how long he would be on the sidelines.

Bayern have two remaining Bundesliga matches along with Wednesday’s trip to Real and a possible Champions League final at Wembley.

Guerreiro was subbed off after just 17 minutes with injury in Saturday’s 3-1 loss at Stuttgart, having attempted to block a shot.

The 30-year-old left the stadium on crutches.

Bayern drew 2-2 at home in the first leg against the 14-time European champions.

A wing-back who can also play as a winger or a midfielder, Guerreiro has impressed in the Champions League.

He laid on Joshua Kimmich’s goal in Bayern’s 1-0 Champions League quarter final win over Arsenal. Against Real in the first leg, Guerreiro was introduced at half-time and instantly sparked Bayern’s attack, with the side scoring two quick goals to take the lead.

The Portuguese is likely in a race against time to take part in Euro 2024, which starts on June 14.

