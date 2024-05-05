Delta SDP Gov Candidate Kenneth Gbagi Dies At 62

The governorship candidate of the Social Democratic Party (SDP) in the March 2023 governorship elections and former Minister of Education, Kenneth Gbagi has died.

His death was confirmed on Saturday in a statement by his family which was signed by his eldest son, Emuoboh Gbagi.

Part of the statement reads, “It is with profound sadness but gratitude to God that we announce the passing of our beloved father, grandfather, husband, and brother Olorogun Kenneth Omemavwa Gbagi, former minister of education, departed this life on the 4th of May 2024 at the age of 62.

“We take comfort in the fond memories of his life, his achievements, and the impact he made on the lives of countless individuals and communities.”

Gbagi clinched the SDP governorship ticket in the last election in Delta State. He however lost to Governor Sheriff Oborevwori of the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP.

Prior to that, he served as the Minister of State for Education under the administration of former President Goodluck Jonathan.