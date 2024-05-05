NECO Digitises Recruitment Process For Examiners

The National Examinations Council (NECO) has digitalised the recruitment process for examination supervisors and assistant supervisors for the Basic Education Certificate Examination (BECE) and the Senior School Certificate Examination (SSCE).

According to the Council, the digitalisation is to check sharp practices in the recruitment process and to enhance efficiency and effective service delivery.

In a statement by the Council’s Acting Director Information and Digital Communication, Azeez Sani, the digitalisation process which involves migration from the manual recruitment of Supervisors and Assistant Supervisors to online system, would ensure that supervisors’ nomination form, appointment letters and supervisors e-photo albums are generated online.

Also, routine swapping of supervisors and assistant supervisors during the examination would be done online.

Interested qualified teachers with NCE, Degree Certificate, Master’s Degree, and PhD are eligible to apply as Supervisors and Assistant Supervisors for BECE or SSCE (Internal or External).

It could be recalled that before the digitalisation system, recruitment of Supervisors and Assistant Supervisors was done manually by the Council.