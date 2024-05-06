Buni Commends Military For Ridding Tumbuktu Triangle Of Terrorists

Yobe State Governor, Mai Mala Buni, has commended military for clearing enclaves of Boko Haram insurgents carrying out major operations in the Tumbuktu Triangle of the Sambisa Forest.

Governor Buni, who disclosed this while receiving the newly deployed Commander of the Sector 2, Joint Taskforce Operation Hadin Kai, Brigadier General Marcel Ejike, in his office, also pledged government’s support for all the security agencies in the state.

The governor commended the military for recording more successes by entering into the Tumbuktu Triangle of the Sambisa Forest to ensure peace is fully restored in the North-East sub-region.

“Today you are here in Damaturu the state capital as Sector 2 Commander and this is not your first time of being in Yobe. I want to commend you for the good efforts gallantly exhibited especially the entry into the Tumbuktu Triangle of the Sambisa Forest. This is one of the commendable steps taken to ensure we are safe.

“Yobe as you said is safe and by the grace of God and your efforts we will continue to be safe. On our part as government, we will support all the security agencies especially the military because we know what you are going through,” he said.

Earlier, the Commander, Brigadier General Marcel Ejike, explained that he was on a courtesy visit to seek more supports, as he strategies to ensure all the seventeen local government areas of the state are safe for economic activities.

“I am here to thank him for all the supports he has been giving us. I was posted to Damaturu last month. We will ensure Yobe state is secured and safe. We will continue to do our best so that all the residents of the local government areas sleep with their two eyes closed,” he said.

The commander then presented plaque to the governor acknowledging supports the citizens have been offering to the military to have an easy going operation in the region.