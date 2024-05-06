Edo Assembly Suspends Three Lawmakers Over Impeachment Plot

The Speaker of the Edo state House of Assembly, Blessing Agbebaku, has suspended three lawmakers with immediate effect, over allegations of an impeachment plot to remove him, and some other Principal Officers Council (POC) of the house.

The three suspended lawmakers are Donald Okogbe( PDP Akoko-Edo 11), Bright Iyamu (PDP Orihonmwon South), and Adeh Isibor, (Esan North East 1).

During the sitting at the assembly complex on Monday, Agbebaku insisted that the three suspended members were being backed by some persons outside the assembly, to foment trouble, and remove the leadership of the house.

He also alleged that some persons brought native doctors into the house at midnight on May 1, 2024, to make some demonic incantations and dropped charms in the assembly complex.

In their response during the rowdy session, the three suspended lawmakers expressed their rejection of the suspension.

“Mr speaker you do not have the right to unilaterally suspend any member (s) of the house.

“You must call for votes. Allow members to vote on the matter,” the affected lawmakers shouted.