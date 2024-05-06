FULL LIST: Nigeria Among Teams For Paris Olympics Relay Events In Athletics

The 14 teams that qualified for each of the five relay events in the athletics programme at this summer’s Paris Olympics after the second and final qualifying day at the World Athletics Relays in Nassau on Sunday:
4x100m men
United States, Italy, Canada, Japan, China, France, Britain, Jamaica, South Africa, Ghana, Australia, Germany, Nigeria, Liberia
4x100m women
United States, Poland, Britain, Germany, Australia, Netherlands, Canada, France, Italy, Ivory Coast, Nigeria, Jamaica, Switzerland, Trinidada and Tobago
As teams qualify for Paris Olympics 2024 from the World Athletics Relay, Bahamas 2024 currently going on, team Nigeria is not left out.
Congratulations to our athletes on qualifying for the 4×400 men and 4×400 mixed relay Paris Olympics 2024. pic.twitter.com/nHEH4t1TlB
— Senator John Owan Enoh (@OwanEnoh) May 5, 2024
4x400m men
Botswana, South Africa, Belgium, Japan, Germany, Italy, Nigeria, Britain, United States, India, Spain, Poland, Brazil, Trinidad and Tobago
4x400m women
Ireland, Britain, Italy, Poland, Canada, France, United States, Norway, Jamaica, India, Netherlands, Switzerland, Belgium, Spain
4x400m mixed
Netherlands, Dominican Republic, United States, Ireland, Belgium, Poland, Nigeria, France, Bahamas, Britain, Germany, Switzerland, Jamaica, Ukraine
Note
– The two remaining places in each discipline will be awarded based on top ranking lists during the qualification period (December 31, 2022-June 30, 2024)
– The first two teams home in the Nassau final will get a favourable lane five draw in each of the two semi-finals in Paris. Third and fourth will get lane six, fifth and sixth lane four, seventh and eighth lane seven
