LASG Commences Removal Of Over 100 Shanties Under Adeniji-Adele Bridge Today

The Lagos State Government has announced its plan to remove over 100 shanties housing several people at Adeniji Adele Underbridge from Monday.

The Lagos State Commissioner for the Environment and Water Resources, Tokunbo Wahab, disclosed this while briefing newsmen on Sunday.

He said the removal comes after the expiration of a 48-hour removal notice served on all occupants of the shanties to move out their belongings.

The commissioner said operatives of the Kick Against Indiscipline (KAI/LAGESC), and officials from the ministry’s Monitoring Enforcement and Compliance (MEC) department will be given security backup to conduct the operation.

Wahab emphasised that the exercise is part of Babajide Olusola Sanwo-Olu administration’s commitment to reclaim all ungoverned spaces that dot the Lagos landscape.

He stressed that unsightly shanties located in the heart of Lagos Island, represent a distorted image of what a smart city like Lagos should be.

The commissioner also said apart from the unsanitary conditions of residents in the shanties, they also serve as hiding places for criminals, and points for peddling hard drugs and substances which is injurious to the well-being of law-abiding residents.

He advised all the occupants of the shanties in their interest to voluntarily move out with their belongings before the commencement of the enforcement operations on Monday.

Similar enforcement operations to reclaim uncovered spaces have already taken place at Ijora, Apongbon, Obalende, and Dolphin.

Notice Served?

Meanwhile, the commissioner said property owners whose structures hindered the flow of drainage in Mende in the Maryland area of the state were served “requisite notices” before their buildings were removed from the System 1 Drainage Right of Way.

Residents of the area had faulted the government for not giving them proper notice. But the commissioner has disputed that claim.

Speaking on Channels Television’s Sunday Politics, he said the structures were removed to “avoid the flooding of the whole of the Mainland”.

“They claimed they were not served notices, they were served. They had come for meetings severally. The residents’ association had met with the Permanent Secretary, Engr Mahmood Adekunle Adegbite severally in my office. So, on what basis were they having meetings if they were not served?” Wahab queried.

“The first notices were served on them in 2021. Each of the property owners on Systems 1 were duly written that they should remove their encumbrances because they were sitting on Systems 1. That led to engagements with my predecessor in office, Mr Tunji Bello.”