NDLEA Smashes International Drug Syndicate, Arrests Five

An international drug syndicate with networks in parts of Nigeria, South Africa and Thailand has been busted by the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA).

According to a statement by a spokesman for the agency Femi Babafemi, five members of the cartel were arrested in a two-week intelligence-led operations in Lagos, Abia and Anambra states, following the seizure of their illicit drug consignments at the NAHCO import shed of the Murtala Muhammed International Airport (MMIA) in Ikeja, Lagos.

Babafemi explained that the unravelling of the drug cartel started on the 20th of April 2024 when their cargo of four big suitcases, arrived at the NAHCO shed on a flight from Johannesburg, South Africa.

The statement added that after days of close monitoring and investigation, the first suspect, Umeh Chisom Peter, was arrested on April 24, after he showed up to pick two of the suitcases containing Loud, a synthetic strain of cannabis owned by a Thailand-based member of the syndicate, Obum Michael.

The statement further explained that the consignment of four parcels was concealed in false bottoms of the two suitcases, while the four suitcases contain a total of 17.6 kilograms Loud and drug candies.

The NDLEA said another member of the syndicate, Chiwendu Uche Ugbe, whose South Africa-based husband, Aloytus Uche Ugbe, sent some of the consignments, was traced to Anambra State where NDLEA officers arrested her on April 27, while attempting to collect the drug parcels.

Two other suspects: Onyejakor Francis Chimezie and Naaji Valentine Chukwukere, with links to the cartel were also arrested in parts of Lagos on April 29, the statement added.

Babafemi said their arrest led to another operation in Abia State where Mrs. Chinazo Osigwe was arrested when she was to pick up some of the parcels containing Loud and drug candies sent by her husband, Osigwe Chidiebere Anthony, who is equally operating from South Africa.